UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10–$0.09 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.66 million. UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.33–$0.31 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on UserTesting to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE USER traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $4.44. 181,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,275. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. UserTesting has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.