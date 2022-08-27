UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus cut shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of UWM to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th.

UWM Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE:UWMC opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. UWM has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $333.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.99.

UWM Announces Dividend

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. UWM had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $564.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. UWM’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UWM in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of UWM by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UWM

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

