Valobit Market Cap Hits $12.60 Million (VBIT)

Valobit (VBIT) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Valobit has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and approximately $29,166.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valobit coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Valobit has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00821062 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Valobit Coin Profile
Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,964 coins. Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Valobit’s official website is valobit.io.
Valobit Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Valobit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valobit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.