Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,756 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $64.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.79.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

