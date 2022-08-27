Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 4.8% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $20,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,704,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,704,000 after purchasing an additional 772,952 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,430.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 556,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519,815 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,790,000 after purchasing an additional 363,726 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $23,020,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.80. 872,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,495. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day moving average of $79.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $90.88.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

