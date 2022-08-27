Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $338,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT traded down $7.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.28. 137,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,972. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.34 and a 200 day moving average of $199.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

