Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after acquiring an additional 156,432 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,187,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,958. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.86.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

