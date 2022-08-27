Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Reduced by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,720 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 21,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 248,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,888,000 after buying an additional 35,571 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 103,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 133,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,187,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,958. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.86.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

