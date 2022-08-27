Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.82. 658,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,544. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.58 and a 200-day moving average of $196.64.

