Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $4.74 on Friday, reaching $164.49. The company had a trading volume of 374,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,919. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

