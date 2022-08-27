Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s Largest Position

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 21.9% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $91,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.77. 3,550,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,283. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

