Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Hits $1.32 on Top Exchanges

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00006601 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $747,825.84 and $25.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00830818 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network.

