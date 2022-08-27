Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 48,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 46,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.87 million and a P/E ratio of -9.69.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

