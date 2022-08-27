Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Varta Stock Performance
VARTY stock remained flat at 8.81 during midday trading on Friday. Varta has a 1-year low of 7.25 and a 1-year high of 15.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.40.
About Varta
