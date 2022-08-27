Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Varta Stock Performance

VARTY stock remained flat at 8.81 during midday trading on Friday. Varta has a 1-year low of 7.25 and a 1-year high of 15.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.40.

Get Varta alerts:

About Varta

(Get Rating)

See Also

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.