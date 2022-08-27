VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $370.00.

VACNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of VAT Group from CHF 380 to CHF 350 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of VAT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get VAT Group alerts:

VAT Group Stock Down 1.5 %

VACNY opened at $25.76 on Friday. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.