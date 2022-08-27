VAULT (VAULT) Hits One Day Volume of $8.00

VAULT (VAULT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001385 BTC on major exchanges. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $170,395.34 and $8.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VAULT has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About VAULT
VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 617,034 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.
