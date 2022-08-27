Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stake Trimmed by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325,441 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $48.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 966.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also

