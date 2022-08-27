Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. reduced its position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,646 shares during the quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 8,546.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 434,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 429,374 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Cosan by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cosan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CSAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cosan from $15.60 to $18.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Cosan Stock Down 1.8 %

About Cosan

Shares of NYSE:CSAN traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 90,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,971. Cosan S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27.

(Get Rating)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.