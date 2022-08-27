Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,930 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,027,000. Adobe makes up about 4.2% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 30,070 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 30,134 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,694 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 115.7% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 865 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $22.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $381.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,359. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

