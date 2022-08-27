Veritaseum (VERI) Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $56.86 million and approximately $18,254.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for about $26.45 or 0.00130880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,208.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00128487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00085757 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Veritaseum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.