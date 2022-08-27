Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,795,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,710,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

