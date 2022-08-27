Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the July 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Vext Science Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VEXTF traded up 0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,653. Vext Science has a 12-month low of 0.27 and a 12-month high of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Vext Science in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

