ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.53

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.53 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 27331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

ViacomCBS Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 882.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

