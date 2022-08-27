Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $317.00 million-$331.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.38 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VIAV. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. 1,004,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,031. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 291.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 35.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Stories

