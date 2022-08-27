VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 89.4% from the July 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFO. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after buying an additional 140,188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 187,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after buying an additional 125,853 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,167,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,327,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,208,000 after buying an additional 59,367 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CFO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,134. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.08. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $61.66 and a 52 week high of $78.15.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

