VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Up 730.8% in August

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 730.8% from the July 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,393. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $63.19.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter.

