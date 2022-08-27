VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $61.16

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $61.16 and traded as high as $62.91. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $62.91, with a volume of 255 shares changing hands.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

