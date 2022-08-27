VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $61.16

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $61.16 and traded as high as $62.91. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $62.91, with a volume of 255 shares changing hands.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 2.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
