VideoCoin (VID) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $31.57 million and approximately $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io.

VideoCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

