VIDY (VIDY) Price Tops $0.0001

VIDY (VIDY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $79,629.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,296.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004981 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003817 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002519 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00128157 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032335 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00085674 BTC.
VIDY Coin Profile
VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com.
Buying and Selling VIDY
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.
