VIDY (VIDY) Price Tops $0.0001

VIDY (VIDY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $79,629.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com.

Buying and Selling VIDY

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

