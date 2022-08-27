VietNam (LON:VNH) Stock Price Up 0.5%

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 321.50 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 321.50 ($3.88). Approximately 19,402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 43,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($3.87).

VietNam Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £95.26 million and a PE ratio of 210.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 310.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 320.07.

VietNam Company Profile

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

