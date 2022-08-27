VIG Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (VIG) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $781,025.36 and $31.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000687 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000075 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,258,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai.

VIG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

