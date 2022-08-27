VIMworld (VEED) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $216,666.00

VIMworld (VEED) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. VIMworld has a market cap of $13.18 million and $216,666.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VIMworld

VIMworld is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

