Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Vontier Trading Down 4.6 %

VNT traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.57. 496,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80. Vontier has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Vontier by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

