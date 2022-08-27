Vortex Defi Market Capitalization Achieves $5,712.97 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $5,712.97 and $13.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00055019 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi.

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

