Wagerr (WGR) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $276.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wagerr has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002736 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000783 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,309,299 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.