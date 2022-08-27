Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 9,708 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Thursday, July 28th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40.

On Thursday, June 23rd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.60. 7,102,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,824,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day moving average is $136.51. The company has a market cap of $360.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.