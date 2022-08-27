Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 9,708 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 28th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04.
Walmart Price Performance
WMT stock traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.60. 7,102,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,824,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day moving average is $136.51. The company has a market cap of $360.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.
Institutional Trading of Walmart
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
