Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.52 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $36.78 million and $2.52 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00100482 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00019424 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00259406 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00029727 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000304 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.