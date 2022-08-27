Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,800 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the July 31st total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTII opened at $0.00 on Friday. Water Technologies International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.

