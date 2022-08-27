Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a growth of 3,100.0% from the July 31st total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

Shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 2,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,783. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter valued at $57,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter valued at $1,570,000. 45.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

