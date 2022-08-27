Waves Ducks Price Hits $25.49 on Top Exchanges (EGG)

Waves Ducks (EGG) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. Waves Ducks has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $16,193.00 worth of Waves Ducks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves Ducks has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Ducks coin can now be bought for approximately $25.49 or 0.00126145 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00824226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017080 BTC.

About Waves Ducks

Waves Ducks’ total supply is 989,212 coins and its circulating supply is 43,906 coins. Waves Ducks’ official Twitter account is @FinanceGoose.

Waves Ducks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

