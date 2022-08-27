Waves (WAVES) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $192.26 Million

Waves (WAVES) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, Waves has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $495.82 million and approximately $192.26 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.54 or 0.00022378 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015363 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005159 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000508 BTC.
- Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003715 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001000 BTC.
- TransferCoin (TX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- Atmos (ATMOS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.
Waves Profile
WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 109,165,708 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com.
Waves Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
