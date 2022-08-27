WaykiChain (WICC) Price Tops $0.0817

WaykiChain (WICC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for $0.0817 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. WaykiChain has a market cap of $17.16 million and $2.62 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com.

WaykiChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

