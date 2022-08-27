WebDollar (WEBD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,489.00

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. WebDollar has a market cap of $2.18 million and $20,489.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00165824 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About WebDollar
WebDollar (CRYPTO:WEBD) is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,609,835,371 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io.
