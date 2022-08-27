Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $95.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.58.

ZM stock opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.56. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $348.30.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $697,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,294 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $507,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,054 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,562,000 after purchasing an additional 973,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,739,000 after purchasing an additional 963,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

