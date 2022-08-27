WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on October 1st

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

WesBanco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. WesBanco has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WesBanco to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.56 on Friday. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,240.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

