Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the July 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wesfarmers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Wesfarmers Stock Performance

Shares of WFAFY opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. Wesfarmers has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $23.02.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 168 Officeworks stores.

Featured Articles

