West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of West Fraser Timber worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $94.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.48. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.07 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 4.77%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

