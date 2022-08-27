Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.74 billion.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDC. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut Western Digital to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Western Digital by 883.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,404,398 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956,430 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 6.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 940,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,693,000 after purchasing an additional 57,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Stories

