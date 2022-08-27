Westwing Group (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 7.47 and last traded at 7.47. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Westwing Group from €20.90 ($21.33) to €10.30 ($10.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Westwing Group Stock Performance

About Westwing Group

(Get Rating)

Westwing Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home and living eCommerce business. The company operates through two segments, DACH and International. It offers textiles, furniture, kitchen accessories, rugs, and home décor and accessories, as well as lighting, dining, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westwing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.