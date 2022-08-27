WhaleRoom (WHL) Price Hits $2.08 on Exchanges

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. WhaleRoom has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhaleRoom has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One WhaleRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.69 or 0.07422403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00166441 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000126 BTC.

WhaleRoom Profile

WhaleRoom (WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

Buying and Selling WhaleRoom

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhaleRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhaleRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

